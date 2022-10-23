Conor McGregor reacts after Islam Makhachev submits Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Conor McGregor is confident he has the tools to defeat Islam Makhachev after watching today’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev (23-1 MMA) collided with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in the headliner of today’s pay-per-view event with the promotions coveted 155lbs title up for grabs.

Oliveira had entered the contest sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his most previous win being a submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev came into UFC 280 on a ten-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round TKO victory over Bobby Green this past February.

Today’s highly anticipated lightweight title fight resulted in a second-round submission victory for Islam Makhachev, who stopped ‘Do Bronx’ with a head and arm choke midway through the second frame.

Shortly following the conclusion of the contest, former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter where he shared the following assessment of the fight, this while stating his confidence that he could dethrone the newly crowned champion.

Nice fight. nice performance. I have built all the tools to beat this style now Vs b4. Experience Vs 💩. Face breaking shots from clinch and baby brain batter shots from bottom. And the rest of my repertoire yous know. Steel left leg. Cannon back hand. Wrist control. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 23, 2022

The thought of shutting down this system of fighting with my own developed system is quite intriguing to me. Whoever of them against. It’s not personal. It’s a skill evaluation and a fight. Even thru generations. The imaafs, amateurs. A war of attrition. To the box. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 23, 2022

Conor McGregor concluded:

I have the system to hurt this style of fighting guys I am telling you. Bro is a shit jocks. Fat mouth shut your mouth you done nothing tonight except go against fathers wishes and run. It’s not fathers plan completed yet, pal. You know. Your people know and they talk about you. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 23, 2022

Conor McGregor is currently busy filming the remake of the cult classic ‘Road House’, but is expected to return to the Octagon sometime in 2023.

Would you like to see a future showdown between McGregor and Makhachev? Who do you think would win? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

