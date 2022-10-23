Jake Paul slams Conor McGregor for suggesting he has the tools to defeat Islam Makhachev

Jake Paul has caught wind of Conor McGregor’s now-deleted tweets post-UFC 280.

Islam Makhachev had a stellar performance in his UFC Lightweight Championship fight against Charles Oliveira. Makhachev put “do Bronx” away in the second round via arm triangle submission to lay claim to the 155-pound gold.

- Advertisement -

McGregor was quick to hop on Twitter and shared intrigue in attempting to crack the code of Makhachev.

“The thought of shutting down this system of fighting with my own developed system is quite intriguing to me. Whoever of them against. It’s not personal. It’s a skill evaluation and a fight. Even thru generations. The imaafs, amateurs. A war of attrition. To the box.”

- Advertisement -

Of course, he also took the time to throw shade at the newly minted UFC Lightweight Champion.

“I have the system to hurt this style of fighting guys I am telling you. Bro is a shit jocks. Fat mouth shut your mouth you done nothing tonight except go against fathers wishes and run. It’s not father’s plan completed yet, pal. You know. Your people know and they talk about you.”

Paul, who is known for ruffling feathers himself, responded to McGregor’s tweets and he put the “Notorious” one on blast.

Only tools he has built are twitter fingers. Islam would Khabib him in one round. Hence why he deleted his tweets. https://t.co/vr5UOxpHkk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 23, 2022

- Advertisement -

“Only tools he has built are twitter fingers. Islam would Khabib him in one round. Hence why he deleted his tweets.”

Following UFC 280, UFC President Dana White revealed that McGregor is currently out of the USADA testing pool. If he wants to fight again, he’ll need to reenter the pool and will have to undergo 6 months of drug testing before he can return to the Octagon.

- Advertisement -