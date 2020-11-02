Pros react to Gervonta Davis’ incredible knockout of Leo Santa Cruz

Christopher Taylor
Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis squared off with Leo Santa Cruz in front of nine thousand fans at San Antonio’s Alamodome yesterday evening.

The highly anticipated super-featherweight bout served as the headliner of Saturday’s Showtime PPV event and did not disappoint. Davis and Cruz went back and forth for the first five rounds in a seemingly competitive matchup. However, in round six Gervonta was able to find a home for a wicked left uppercut that sent his Mexican opponent crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness.

Davis captured the WBA super featherweight title with the win, adding to his existing WBA lightweight title.

The highlight reel knockout obviously caused a stir amongst the combat sports world and many pros took to social media with their respective reactions.

More reactions to Gervonta Davis’ sensational KO of Leo Santa Cruz:

