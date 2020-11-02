Pros react to Gervonta Davis’ incredible knockout of Leo Santa Cruz

Gervonta Davis squared off with Leo Santa Cruz in front of nine thousand fans at San Antonio’s Alamodome yesterday evening.

The highly anticipated super-featherweight bout served as the headliner of Saturday’s Showtime PPV event and did not disappoint. Davis and Cruz went back and forth for the first five rounds in a seemingly competitive matchup. However, in round six Gervonta was able to find a home for a wicked left uppercut that sent his Mexican opponent crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness.

Gervonta Davis catches a knockout in the 6th round against Leo Santa Cruz 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/On6C73HV8k — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) November 1, 2020

Davis captured the WBA super featherweight title with the win, adding to his existing WBA lightweight title.

The highlight reel knockout obviously caused a stir amongst the combat sports world and many pros took to social media with their respective reactions.

Sat his ass down damn — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 1, 2020

Man, I looked down at my phone for a sec, looked up, and the fight was over… did every fight on this card end by knockout?! @ShowtimeBoxing #SantaCruzDavis — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) November 1, 2020

GAH DAMN! Tank Tank — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) November 1, 2020

OMG that was nasty‼️ — Rougarou (@RPrograis) November 1, 2020

That left uppercut was flying from Round ONE! Tank was bound to catch em. What a punch! What a KNOCKOUT! Tank a BEAST!! — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) November 1, 2020

That’s a bad boy, both guys @Gervontaa and @leosantacruz2 came in great shape. But Davis had to many dimensions SPEED, POWER, SHARPNESS, HE BOXED, HE CAN WALKED U DOWN WITH POWER smh it was to much…. Prayers up on Leo being able to walk out of the ring after that shot.. — Andre Berto (@AndreBerto) November 1, 2020

More reactions to Gervonta Davis’ sensational KO of Leo Santa Cruz:

You’re outta your mind if you think that makes me waiver! It’s my turn next and then it’s on!!! LETS GOO 🥊🥊 — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) November 1, 2020

I'm no hater good fucking fight Tank you was sharp — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 1, 2020

My lord! What a vicious uppercut that was. Praying for the health and safety of Santa Cruz there. The young man “Tank” Davis has some serious venom in that back hand shot. Incredible!@ProperWhiskey fight night 🥊 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on November 1, 2020