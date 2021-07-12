Ronda Rousey applauds Conor McGregor for post-fight antics at UFC 264, ‘Notorious’ responds

Former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey applauded Conor McGregor for his post-fight antics following his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) collided for a third time yesterday evening in Las Vegas, this after splitting their first two encounters.

The pair had originally collided in a featherweight matchup back in 2014, this when the aforementioned Ronda Rousey was still ruling over the women’s MMA ranks. That evening at UFC 178, Conor McGregor emerged victorious over Dustin Poirier by way of first round knockout.

‘The Diamond’ and ‘Notorious’ would rematch at lightweight at UFC 257, where Poirier was able to exact his revenge by finishing the Irish star with punches in the second round.

That set the stage for yesterday’s highly anticipated rubber match at UFC 264. Conor McGregor was able to get off to a quick start in the fight, landing a number of heavy low kicks and some decent punches. However, after an attempted guillotine choke failed to come to fruition, the Irish star found himself on his back with Poirier raining down punches and elbows. ‘Notorious’ eventually got to his feet in the final seconds but a self induced ankle roll put him back on the canvas moments later. Following a doctors review, it was determined McGregor had broken his leg and was unfit to continue.

Immediately following the contest Conor McGregor shared what many deemed to be some controversial comments about Dustin Poirier and his wife. However, for Ronda Rousey, the post-fight comments made by the Irishman were just another showcase of his amazing promotional skills.

“I’m amazed that as soon as you hit the ground you were already promoting the next fight Conor McGregor – I def wouldn’t have had the mind to do that. The other fighters, UFC and media are lucky to have you.” – Rousey wrote on Twitter.

After undergoing successful surgery to repair his broken tibia, Conor McGregor took to social media where he thanked Ronda Rousey for her kind gesture.

Thank you for the message Ronda!

“Thank you for the message Ronda! I appreciate it greatly.” – McGregor replied.