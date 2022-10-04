Conor McGregor confirms welterweight is “definitely” next, shares prediction for Oliveira vs. Makhachev

Conor McGregor will be focusing on fighting at welterweight when he returns to the UFC.

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he suffered a broken leg during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Since then, he has been rehabbing his leg and training for his “legendary comeback”. When he does return the Irish star says he will “definitely” be competing at welterweight.

“Definitely,” McGregor wrote on fighting at welterweight in his return.

Conor McGregor is no stranger to fighting at welterweight as he fought Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone at 170lbs. Meanwhile, during the time off, he has also bulked up so cutting down to lightweight would be a lot harder.

Yet, many thought McGregor would fancy returning to lightweight given he could get a title shot against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. Oliveira was vocal about wanting to face the Irishman next, but instead he will face the Dagestani native for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 280.

Currently, Makhachev is the betting favorite over Oliveira, but McGregor expects the Brazilian to get his hand raised.

“Olly and easily,” McGregor wrote on Twitter about his prediction for the Oliveira-Makhachev title fight.

Even though Conor McGregor is set to fight at welterweight in his return, it still isn’t out of the question he will return to lightweight and face Charles Oliveira in the future. But, before any of that can happen he will need to continue his rehab.

McGregor, as mentioned, is coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier with the second coming by an injury as he broke his ankle. In the first fight, he suffered a KO loss in his first fight since the TKO win over Cerrone which marked his return to the Octagon after his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Who would you like to see Conor McGregor fight in his return?

