Two fights scratched from Saturday’s UFC Vegas 58 event

Two fights have been scratched from Saturday’s UFC Vegas 58 event.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has just scrapped a pair of upcoming matchups from the UFC Vegas 58 fight card, which is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday night, July 9, 2022 from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
#UFCVegas58 update.
– Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin cancelled. (first rep. @ProdiigyDFS)
– Austin Lingo out (per @mma_kings).
– David Onama will NOT remain on the card. 😥
No idea if the starting time for the prelims will change. pic.twitter.com/PkRV4mBvVG
— Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) July 5, 2022
It was to be Austin Lingo (9-1 MMA) vs David Onama (9-1 MMA) in a featherweight bout. Apparently Lingo, ‘Lights Out’ has withdrawn from the card. It is his 2nd withdrawal in 6 months, as he previously bailed at the UFC Vegas 48 fight back in February of this year. Onama, ‘Silent Assassin’ is not expected to remain in the lineup.
The other fight which has been removed from the preliminary card is Jamie Pickett (13-7 MMA) vs Denis Tiuliulin (9-6 MMA) in a middleweight bout. It is believed that this fight will be rescheduled for a September timeframe.
No official reasons were given for the scratched fights.
UFC Vegas 58 is headlined by the lightweight showdown between former champion Rafael dos Anjos (31-13 MMA) and Rafael Fiziev (11-1 MMA).
Rafael dos Anjos is coming into the cage with 2 wins in his last 2 fights. Rafael Fiziev will be entering the Octagon with an impressive 5 wins in a row.
The middleweight co-main event will feature Caio Borralho (11-1 MMA) vs Armen Petrosyan (7-1 MMA).
Also on the ticket will be Said Nurmagomedov vs Silva de Andrade (28-4 MMA) in the bantamweight match-up.
The full fight card for Saturday’s event is listed below:
UFC Vegas 58 Main Event:
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev
UFC Vegas 58 Main Card:
Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman
Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey
UFC Vegas 58 ‘Prelims’:
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes
Ricky Turcios vs. Aiemann ZahabL
Cortney Casey vs. Antonina Shevchenko
Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore
Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin CANCELLED
Austin Lingo vs. David Onama CANCELLED
