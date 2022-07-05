Two fights scratched from Saturday’s UFC Vegas 58 event

Two fights have been scratched from Saturday’s UFC Vegas 58 event.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has just scrapped a pair of upcoming matchups from the UFC Vegas 58 fight card, which is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday night, July 9, 2022 from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

#UFCVegas58 update.

– Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin cancelled. (first rep. @ProdiigyDFS)

– Austin Lingo out (per @mma_kings).

– David Onama will NOT remain on the card. 😥 No idea if the starting time for the prelims will change. pic.twitter.com/PkRV4mBvVG — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) July 5, 2022

It was to be Austin Lingo (9-1 MMA) vs David Onama (9-1 MMA) in a featherweight bout. Apparently Lingo, ‘Lights Out’ has withdrawn from the card. It is his 2nd withdrawal in 6 months, as he previously bailed at the UFC Vegas 48 fight back in February of this year. Onama, ‘Silent Assassin’ is not expected to remain in the lineup.

The other fight which has been removed from the preliminary card is Jamie Pickett (13-7 MMA) vs Denis Tiuliulin (9-6 MMA) in a middleweight bout. It is believed that this fight will be rescheduled for a September timeframe.

No official reasons were given for the scratched fights.

UFC Vegas 58 is headlined by the lightweight showdown between former champion Rafael dos Anjos (31-13 MMA) and Rafael Fiziev (11-1 MMA).

Rafael dos Anjos is coming into the cage with 2 wins in his last 2 fights. Rafael Fiziev will be entering the Octagon with an impressive 5 wins in a row.

The middleweight co-main event will feature Caio Borralho (11-1 MMA) vs Armen Petrosyan (7-1 MMA).

Also on the ticket will be Said Nurmagomedov vs Silva de Andrade (28-4 MMA) in the bantamweight match-up.

The full fight card for Saturday’s event is listed below:

UFC Vegas 58 Main Event:

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

UFC Vegas 58 Main Card:

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman

Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

UFC Vegas 58 ‘Prelims’:

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Ricky Turcios vs. Aiemann ZahabL

Cortney Casey vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore

Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin CANCELLED

Austin Lingo vs. David Onama CANCELLED

Are you disappointed in the two fights which have been scratched from UFC Vegas 58?

Who are your picks to win this coming Saturday night?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

