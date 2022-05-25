Conor McGregor blasts Beneil Dariush over recent comments: “Biggest nobody in the company”

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of Beneil Dariush.

Over the last week, Dariush has taken shots at both McGregor and Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian has repeatedly called out the former champion for a future contest. ‘Do Bronx’ has been granted a title opportunity for his next bout and would like that to come against the Irishman.

However, that callout doesn’t sit well with Dariush. In a recent interview on The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast, he stated:

“He’s talking about wanting to fight Conor McGregor, and he talks about how these guys never gave him a shot when he was outside the top five, blah, blah, blah. We were supposed to fight October of 2020. I have a fight contract, I can post a picture of it. I was supposed to fight Charles, and he pulled out of the fight, and then a couple months later, instead of fighting me, he fought Tony Ferguson. He said something about family issues and I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, he didn’t fight me, I can’t believe it.’ Family comes first, I understand that. But the same thing people did to him, he’s doing to me.”

Beneil Dariush continued, “I understand the media has their thing, the UFC has their part, but for him to be chasing a unicorn, it’s super frustrating. There’s two clear contenders in front of you, and you’re trying to chase a unicorn. No one knows when Conor is going to fight again. The guy might not even fight this year. Make it make sense. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Conor McGregor has now taken his time to respond to Beneil Dariush’s comments on Twitter. It’s safe to say that he wasn’t a huge fan of his fellow contender’s thoughts. McGregor stated that Dariush is the biggest nobody in the UFC.

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1529596353172672514?s=20&t=FxcCtJjq8VqU95BrGtoIoA

“Beneil Dariush is the biggest nobody in the company”

What do you think about Conor McGregor and Beneil Dariush’s back and forth?