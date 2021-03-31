Conor McGregor asks UFC to create “The McGregor Belt” for Dustin Poirier trilogy at UFC 264

UFC superstar Conor McGregor asked the world’s leading promotion to create a new “McGregor Belt” for the Dustin Poirier trilogy at UFC 264.

McGregor takes on Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10 as the two rivals meet for a third and likely final time inside the Octagon. The first time these two met was back at UFC 178 in September 2014, with McGregor getting the better of Poirier en route to a first-round knockout win. They met again nearly seven years later at UFC 257 in January 2021, with Poirier returning the favor with a second-round knockout over the Irishman. They will look to end their feud once and for all this summer when they meet in their trilogy matchup.

Right now, the fight between McGregor and Poirier does not have any title implications. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently retired from MMA, giving up his belt in the process, but the promotion booked the vacant title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler for UFC 262 in May. McGregor and Poirier, meanwhile, will not be fighting for a belt, but they will be fighting for a lot of money as the trilogy fight is among the biggest the UFC can make. If you ask McGregor though, he would like to have another belt on the line if it’s possible, as he took to social media to make the suggestion.

I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

The UFC has created one alternate belt recently, the BMF title that was fought for between McGregor’s rival Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, a fight that Masvidal won. The promotion hasn’t used the BMF title to promote fights since then, but the fact it was willing to make that belt means it’s possible some sort of “McGregor belt” could be introduced.

Do you want to see “The McGregor Belt” be on the line between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264?