Photo | Tyson Fury looking unbelievably trim ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Tyson Fury appears to be in incredible shape ahead of his heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua in the summer.

Fury’s physical and mental state are frequently under scrutiny, particularly following his recent comments with the media.

“I have stopped training at the moment, I am on holiday,” said Fury in an interview with iFL TV.

“I am drinking anything between eight, ten, 12 pints of lager a day, at the minute. But I am not eating so I am getting my calories through alcohol. I have trained and trained and trained with no progress so I am now a man of leisure.”

The media are never short of a headline when Fury gives an interview. Whether or not he truly was necking that many pints at the time, he certainly appears to be in excellent condition now.

The Manchester-born pugilist posted a picture on his Instagram story modeling his Gypsy King clothing line and looks trimmer than ever.

The two-time world heavyweight champion is famous for pulling off one of the biggest comeback stories in the history of boxing.

Having spent more than two and a half years on hiatus between 2015 and 2018, Fury’s weight ballooned to a mammoth 400lb.

Having overcome a highly-publicized struggle with mental health, the Brit produced an iconic draw against Deontay Wilder before beating him in the rematch to clinch the WBC title in 2020.

“The Gypsy King” is set to take on Joshua in a blockbuster bout that will decide the undisputed heavyweight king of the squared circle.

Despite no exact date or venue being agreed as yet, the pair put pen-to-paper on a two-fight deal.

“We’d like to get a site deal confirmed in the next month,” said Eddie Hearn, managing director of Matchroom Sport.

According to ESPN, Joshua’s promoter added, “The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper. But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks, and rival fighters.”

Referring to Fury’s comments about his drinking escapades, Hearn said, “You never really know with Tyson. “It could be mind games. He could be having a bad day. He could be a little pissed off. Or he could be having a joke.”

Judging by Fury’s current physique, it could well be the latter.

Will he come out on top in “the Battle of Britain?”