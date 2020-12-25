Conor McGregor announces birth of third child in 2021

UFC superstar Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin have announced that their family is expecting to have their third child in 2021.

McGregor and Devlin, who have been together since 2008, have two children together, Conor Jack McGregor, who was born in May 2017, and Croia McGregor, who was born in January 2019. On Christmas 2020, McGregor and Devlin made the happy announcement that their family will be adding another child in 2021. Check out the good news that McGregor and his family shared with his followers on his social media on Christmas Day.

Happy Christmas everyone, from my family to yours So much to look forward to in 2021

Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon on January 23, 2021, when he takes on top lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257. McGregor has not fought since January of this year when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246. Like many other athletes, COVID-19 partially cratered McGregor’s plans to complete his three-fight season this year, not to mention numerous other non-MMA issues that happened outside the Octagon, and he only ended up fighting just the one time. With 2020 soon to be in the rear-view mirror, McGregor only has next year to look forward to.

2021 looks to be a big year for McGregor and his family after a frustrating 2020. Not only will McGregor return to the Octagon in January to take on Poirier, but he and Devlin will be expecting a little one later in the year. It looks like the McGregor family is set up for a huge year in 2021, so let’s hope everything goes according to plan. McGregor is one of the best MMA fighters in the world and the sport is certainly a better one when he is an active fighter, especially with the motivation of having another child pushing him even more.