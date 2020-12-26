Jake Paul rejects proposed fight with Amanda Nunes: “No one knows who she is”

Jake Paul has no interest in having a boxing match with current UFC women’s champ-champ Amanda Nunes.

Ever since he scored a nasty knockout victory over former NBA star Nate Robinson, Paul (2-0) has been busy calling out some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts.

The YouTuber initially took aim at Conor McGregor and UFC President Dana White, but has since turned his attention towards Dillon Danis, Michael Bisping and Ben Askren.

Dana White responded to Jake Paul’s callouts by suggesting that he would send Amanda Nunes to knock him out. ‘The Lioness’ appeared to onboard with the idea but unfortunately Jake Paul is having none of it.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paul shot down the idea of fighting Nunes because “no one knows who she is”.

“Nah, I wouldn’t fight her,” Jake said. “Waste of time. No one knows who she is.”

“There’s not a lot of hype there. Plus, there’s no history.”

“I wanna knock out Dilon because we’ve been talkin’ s**t back and forth for 2 years, I’ve hooked up with his girlfriend, he’s all butt-hurt about it, there’s history there.” Jake Paul believes that Dillon Danis is his fastest ticket to a future “dream fight” with Conor McGregor. “So, why would I waste my time doing some bulls**t like [boxing Nunes?].” Paul concluded. While a boxing fight with Jake Paul is no longer on the table for Amanda Nunes, the UFC’s reigning women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion has her next Octagon appearance booked.

Nunes (20-4 MMA) is set to return at UFC 259 where she will put her featherweight gold on the line against Megan Anderson.

