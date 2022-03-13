Henry Cejudo reacts to Song Yadong’s callout of Dominick Cruz: “Just make sure to bring the beer and cigarettes!”

Henry Cejudo has found a way to show how impressed he is by Song Yadong while also taking shots at Dominick Cruz.

This past Saturday night (March 12), Yadong competed on the UFC Vegas 50 card. He went one-on-one with former title challenger Marlon Moraes. Yadong scored a first-round knockout win.

After the fight, former UFC “Champ-Champ” Henry Cejudo took to his Twitter account to react to Yadong’s performance.

Ding Dong, Who's there? SONG YA F'N DONG! This dude a problem. Only 24 years old?!?! Watch out bantamweights! #UFCVegas50 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 13, 2022

“Ding Dong, Who’s there? SONG YA F’N DONG! This dude a problem. Only 24 years old?!?! Watch out bantamweights!”

Known for stirring the pot, Henry Cejudo went on to take a jab at Cruz.

I hear you wanna fight Dominick Cruz @SongYaDongMMA? Interesting matchup. Just make sure to bring the beer and cigarettes! 🍻🚬. #DominickSnooze #ThanksKeithPeterson #UFCVegas50 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 13, 2022

“I hear you wanna fight Dominick Cruz, Song Yadong? Interesting matchup. Just make sure to bring the beer and cigarettes!”

Cejudo is referencing the last bout of his pro MMA career back in May 2020. “Triple C” scored a second-round TKO finish over Cruz, who vehemently protested the stoppage. Cruz went as far as to accuse referee Keith Peterson of smelling like alcohol and cigarettes.

Cruz was last seen in action back in Dec. 2021. He mixed it up with Pedro Munhoz. “The Dominator” earned a unanimous decision victory to move him up to the seventh spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings.

Yadong was the number 14-ranked UFC bantamweight going into his bout with Moraes. With the emphatic victory, he’s likely to make his way to the top 10.

Cruz is on a journey back to the UFC bantamweight title picture. He is a two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion. While he was never defeated for the gold during his first reign, Cruz was beaten for the 135-pound title by Cody Garbrandt back in Dec. 2016, ending his second reign.

Fight fans now eagerly await what’s next for Song Yadong and Dominick Cruz. It’ll be interesting to see if the two get paired up next.