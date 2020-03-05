Colby Covington was humbled by Kamaru Usman, says Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Colby Covington needed a reality check and Kamaru Usman was able to humble him, says Covington’s teammate at American Top Team Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Covington is one of the brashest fighters on the UFC roster and leading up to the Usman fight was consistently talking smack about other fighters, including his teammates, on social media and in interviews. But after Usman finished Covington in the fifth round by strikes, we haven’t had the same Covington lately as he appears to be humbled.

According to Jedrzejczyk in an interview with TMZ Sports, his teammate at ATT, Covington needed someone to give him a reality check and that’s exactly what Usman did when he finished him in the main event of UFC 245.

“Usman already (gave him a reality check). He humbled him,” Jedrzejczyk said of her teammate, who she says has sung a different tune in the last few months.

“He’s better now,” she said of Covington and his improved attitude.

Before UFC 245, Jedrzejczyk told the media she hoped that Covington would lose. Even though the two are teammates at ATT, Covington going after fighters such as Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier really upset Jedrzejczyk. She got just what she asked for when Usman finished Covington in the fifth round with strikes in an epic fight.

Despite Jedrzejczyk being upset at Covington, she says that the two are still teammates, and ultimately she hopes the best for him despite all the smack he’s talked about other fighters at ATT. At the end of the day, they are part of the same team and need to support each other.

“I wish him all the best, you know? He’s my teammate and I wish him all the best,” Jedrzejczyk said.

“Sometimes he should behave better. Don’t act like that.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/5/2020.