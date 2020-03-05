VIDEO | Yoel Romero sends training partner flying at UFC 248 open workouts

Yoel Romero is a freak of nature.

On the off-chance you forgot just how athletic and talented the former Olympian is — even at 42 years old — the video below should serve as an adequate reminder.

This week, ahead of his UFC 248 middleweight title fight with champ Israel Adesanya, Romero took to the stage with a training partner. That poor training partner ended up being absolutely rag-dolled.

See it below (via MMA Fighting):

<noscript><iframe title="UFC 248: Yoel Romero Open Workout Highlights - MMA Fighting" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/I9pCCH08sL0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The fact that Romero flaunted so much wrestling at the UFC 248 open workouts could be an indication that he intends to go back to his wrestling roots in his title fight with Adesanya, who is arguably the most impressive striker in MMA at present. While Romero comes from a wrestling background — and competed at the Olympic level in the sport — he has relied heavily on his devastating striking arsenal over the last few years. Don’t be surprised if we see his strategy change this weekend.

Yoel Romero will enter the UFC 248 main event on a two-fight skid, having recently lost razor close decisions to Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero. A fighter receiving a title shot on a losing-streak is almost unheard of in the UFC, but Romero is a a special case, having long stood out as the scariest fighter in the middleweight division.

In fact, Adesanya says that’s exactly why he targeted a fight with Romero when Costa — the division’s top contender — was sidelined with a bicep injury.

What do you think of this incredible display of athleticism from Yoel Romero at the UFC 248 open workouts? Do you think we’ll see the Cuban use his wrestling against the striking whiz Israel Adesanya this weekend? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/5/2020.