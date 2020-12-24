Colby Covington: TUF season with Jorge Masvidal would be “instant hit”

Top UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington seems to be open to coaching a season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite his friend turned nemesis, Jorge Masvidal.

Covington and Masvidal used to be good friends and training partners at American Top Team in Florida, but over the years, their friendship has curdled. Today, they’re arguably the most heated rivals in all of MMA.

Given the state of the pair’s relationship, many fans are interested in seeing them coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, which will mark the show’s return after a long hiatus.

Covington, for his part, seems on board with that idea.

“It would be an instant hit, it would be drama TV at its best,” Covington said on Submission Radio. “It would be comical. People would love it. I’d be looking like a standup comic just hitting him with truth the whole time, and he’d be losing his mind. He can’t control his feelings. I can control my feelings. I’m a true professional and businessman, but I know him, he’s a street thug, he’s a typical kid that likes to sucker punch people in the streets, cause he doesn’t want to fight them fair, cause he knows he’s a bitch, he knows he’s not a real man. He can’t win a fight fighting someone fair, so he’s gotta cheap shot them. So, it would be a great season.

“Obviously, the fans would love it,” Covington added. “Obviously, we’d see lots of chicks, cause I’m always hanging out with chicks. I’m working my cardio at all times. There’s a reason they call me the cardio king. And it would be entertainment. And that’s what people want, they want entertainment.”

While Covington is seemingly interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter against Masvidal, it doesn’t sound like there’s been much movement in that direction thus far.

“Nothing official,” Covington said. “I saw originally that they planned to do the TUF show at the beginning of the new year, but then I saw a report that it got pushed back to maybe summer time, like, May time. So, who knows. Maybe they’re just trying to figure out where they can do it with everything going on in the country right now.”

