Nate Diaz has to ask himself if he wants to fight the young savages in the UFC, Dana White says

UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has to ask himself if he wants to fight the young savages in the UFC, president Dana White says.

Diaz is one of the biggest superstars in MMA and he has one final fight left on his UFC contract. Over the past few months, we have seen Diaz take to social media to try and score fights with the likes of Dustin Poirier and Vicente Luque, to name a few, but so far the UFC hasn’t booked him for his next fight yet. With Diaz having just one fight left on his current UFC contract, it is important to both the promotion and the fighter that they select the right opponent for Diaz in what could potentially be the final fight of his UFC career.

Diaz is a huge star and he makes good money in the UFC, but like most fighters, the chance to test free agency will likely be tempting, and see him at least listen to other offers. Speaking to The Mac Life in Abu Dhabi ahead of UFC 267, White said that ultimately the decision will be on Diaz to decide if he wants to re-sign with the UFC and fight young savages, or if he would rather sign with another promotion in free agency, instead.

“I don’t know. Listen, Nate (Diaz) makes a lot of money. Nate isn’t some guy that doesn’t make a lot of money, like the rest of the guys around here. For Nate, it’s going to be about, you get to this point in your career and you get to a certain age where you have to be honest with yourself. ‘Can I stick around here? Do I want to sign a four-fight, six-fight, eight-fight deal to mix it up with these young, baddest dudes in the world?’ It’s a question that all these guys eventually have to ask themselves. Listen, he makes a lot of money here, he’ll make a lot of money fighting somewhere else too. Do you want to stay and fight these savages?” Dana White said.

Where do you think Nate Diaz will sign next following the final fight on his UFC contract?