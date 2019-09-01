Dustin Poirier believes a win over Khabib Nurmagomedov will make him the best lightweight of all-time

Dustin Poirier knows what a win over Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 would do for his career.

Poirier, who is the current interim lightweight champion, will look to hand Nurmagomedov his first career loss. If he does just that, the American says it is the best run in lightweight history.

“It’s huge. It’s history,” Poirier said to MMA Fighting. “When I go out there and beat Khabib, it’s not a question of am I the best UFC lightweight? It’s a question of am I the best lightweight to ever fight in mixed martial arts with the run I’m on.

“Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez, Khabib Nurmagomedov, winning over those guys in a row in main events, over and over, that’s the best run in lightweight history.”

Dustin Poirier also believes it makes him the best lightweight fighter ever, especially if he finishes the Russian champion.

“If I go out there and stop Khabib, I’m the best lightweight fighter to ever strap on a pair of four-ounce gloves. Simple and plain,” Poirier said. “I’m not wrong in saying it.”

In the end, Dustin Poirier is more than confident he can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. When he does, it will only start the reign of his time as a champion and cement himself as one of the best of all-time.

“This is going to start the reign,” Poirier said. “This is the fight that gives me the undisputed title. But on the other side, this is the fight where I etch my name into the history books forever. Because of this win, I’m going to forever be a part of the best of the best of mixed martial arts.

“But I’m 30-years-old and I still feel like my best fights are ahead of me. I’m starting to hit my stride. This is the beginning of “The Diamond” reign.”

Do you think a win over Khabib Nurmagomedov makes Dustin Poirier the best lightweight of all-time? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

Learn how to watch UFC 242 here.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/01/2019.