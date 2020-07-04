Jorge Masvidal reacts following news that Gilbert Burns is out of UFC 251 fight with Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal took to social media shortly after news broke that Gilbert Burns has been forced out of his UFC 251 title fight with Kamaru Usman.

Earlier this evening, MMAJunkie reported that Burns (19-3 MMA) had contracted the Coronavirus and was thus unable to compete against Usman (16-1 MMA) in next weekend’s pay-per-view headliner.

Jorge Masvidal was the welterweight originally targeted to face Kamaru Usman this summer. However, after negotiations between ‘Gamebred’ and UFC officials fell through, the promotion opted to give the opportunity to the streaking Brazilian in Burns.

With ‘Durinho’ now removed from the event, Masvidal took to Twitter with the following message.

“Gamebred is animal that has been bred to be game.”

Clearly Jorge Masvidal is insinuating that he would be willing to step in on short-notice to fight Kamaru Usman.

However, as noted above, the UFC will have to cough up some extra cash in order to get ‘Gamebred’ to make the walk.

The reigning BMF champion, who earned the promotions inaugural strap with a TKO victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244, has been vocal about fighter pay in recent months.

Jorge Masvidal took to social media with the following information regarding his recent negotiations with the promotion.

“I’m in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it’s take it or leave it.

The negotiation is take it or leave it. If I lose you can cut me and not pay out the rest of the contract. If I win I’m not in a position to renegotiate the contract? My dad left a communist regime and has prepared me my whole life

Why are all the major names having issues? Conor, Jones, cejudo. We have to take it or retire. I love fighting and this is the fight of our lives.”

Do you think the Dana White and company will be willing to up Jorge Masvidal’s pay in order to help save next weekend’s UFC 251 headliner? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 3, 2020