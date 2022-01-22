Colby Covington roasts Din Thomas during live UFC interview (Video)

Colby Covington has seemingly made it known that anyone can be on the wrong end of his roasts.

Covington was on ESPN to promote his upcoming UFC 272 main event showdown against Jorge Masvidal. During his appearance, he was interviewed by former UFC lightweight, and current MMA analyst Din Thomas.

During the interview, Covington decided to take aim at the UFC veteran. Thomas is the current trainer and friend of the former foe of ‘Chaos’, Tyron Woodley. Covington commented that Thomas was nothing more than the former UFC welterweight champion’s “Waterboy”.

“Hey man, if you weren’t busy talking sh*t saying ‘I wasn’t about that life’ in the media, you know, I’d be down. But, Din you’re nothing more than Tyron Woodley’s Waterboy. So for you to talk sh*t about me is criminal.” – Covington said after Thomas suggested he still wanted to do an episode of ‘Dean’s Diaries’ with him.

Colby Covington previously fought Thomas’ student Tyron Woodley in September 2020. After years of back and forth trash-talking between the two, the bout was dominated by ‘Chaos’. Covington won the bout via fifth-round TKO after Woodley suffered a rib injury. The win later earned Covington a second shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Covington came up short in his second bid for undisputed UFC welterweight gold, losing to the Nigerian via unanimous decision at UFC 268. However, ‘Chaos’ was praised in defeat for giving Usman arguably the toughest bout of his UFC career to date.

The former interim UFC welterweight champion is now set for a second straight PPV main event at UFC 272 against friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal. Their highly-anticipated matchup was made the main event after Alexander Volkanovski’s trilogy bout against Max Holloway was canceled after ‘Blessed’ pulled out of the bout.

Masvidal and Covington were previously friends for years and even roommates during their time training at American Top Team. However, the two have had a falling out over the past few years, and are now set for a heated five-round matchup in March.

Furthermore, If Covington’s outburst at Din Thomas is any indicator, fans are set for some golden content from ‘Chaos’ over the next few months.

