Colby Covington pokes fun at Jon Jones following battery allegations

Colby Covington was quick to jump on battery allegations against Jon Jones.

KRQE News 13 revealed that Jones is facing a battery charge stemming from an alleged April strip club incident. A spokesperson for Jones, James Hallinan, said the accusations are false and that Jones didn’t know of the charge until he was informed by the TV news station.

“Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public.”

A police report reveals that a waitress at TD’s Eubank Showclub claims Jones slapped her “inappropriately” and was forced onto his lap as he kissed her neck. You can read about new details in the battery case here.

Never one to hold his tongue, UFC welterweight Colby Covington took to his Twitter account and weighed in on the allegations against Jones.

A lot of pundits trying to tarnish the good name of my buddy @jonnybones. Can we take a moment & acknowledge: A) At least this time the woman he hit wasn’t pregnant B) Jon was mature enough not to strike her with a car at high speed while intoxicated. Hes making progress people! https://t.co/hRm5BJhnjC — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 22, 2019

Jones was seen in action earlier this month. He defeated Thiago Santos via split decision at UFC 239. This was Jones’ second successful UFC light heavyweight title defense in his current reign. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Jones’ battery case.

What do you think of this latest verbal attack from Colby Covington? Do you think Jon Jones will respond?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/22/2019.