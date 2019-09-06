Jorge Masvidal walks back Usman talk, challenges Nate Diaz

Over the last 48 hours, there’s been reason to believe surging UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal could get the next crack at UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

First, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that the expected UFC 244 fight between Usman and Colby Covington was in jeopardy, and that the UFC was looking at other potential opponents for Usman.

“The Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington 170 title fight is far from done, multiple sources say,” Helwani wrote. “In fact, negotiations have hit a snag and UFC is now looking at other options, sources say. Those options include a different welterweight title fight and/or a different main event.

Then, Masvidal threw his name on the hat, urging Usman to “sign the contract,” — which implied a fight between them was in the works.

“I’m partying too [Kamaru Usman] what’s the hold up? Sign the contract.” – Jorge Masvidal on Twitter.

Despite all of that, however, Masvidal has now redirected his focus to the resurgent Nate Diaz. Diaz recently returned from a three-year absence with a win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, and subsequently called out Masvidal. Masvidal accepted the matchup, which pretty much everybody with a pulse wanted to see.

From the sounds of it, his focus is once again on this Diaz fight, and not on a title fight with Usman. That being said, Masvidal is still keen to fight on the UFC 244 card.

Who do you want to see Jorge Masvidal fight next? Usman or Diaz?

