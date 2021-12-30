Nate Diaz continues to troll Dustin Poirier: “Bring yourself back from the dead, you suck DP!”

Nate Diaz isn’t mixing words when trying to entice Dustin Poirier back into the cage.

In a recently deleted tweet, Diaz stated:

“Your not worthy. If u wanted to fight we would have already. Bring yourself back from the dead, you suck DP!”

Poirier had previously tweeted:

“I’m down, he’s not.”

A Diaz vs. Poirier fight had been scheduled back in 2018, but ‘The Diamond’ had to back out due to a hip injury. The fight has yet to be rebooked.

This is not the first time the pair have exchanged words.

Poirier (28-7 MMA) most recently competed at UFC 269 suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira. Following the setback, ‘The Diamond’ appeared on The MMA Hour advising a fight with Nate Diaz would get him excited:

“When I’ve been laying down thinking about fights, nothing gets me excited — unless Nate Diaz wants to fight,” Poirier said. “If he wants to fight, that gets me excited. But all these other guys like even the new guys, and whoever it is, maybe a name will [get me excited] whenever I hear it, but nothing [right now].”

Diaz (20-13 MMA) caught word of Poirier’s comments and proceeded to challenge the Louisiana native to a fight this January in Anaheim.

“I’ll fight DP in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never,” Diaz wrote in a response to Poirier on Twitter.

For sure Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz are big names in the sport and it sounds like they are both prepared to schedule a fight. Rumour has it that the fight may happen at UFC 271 in February 2022, but that has yet to be confirmed.

