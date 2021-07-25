Cody Garbrandt reacts after TJ Dillashaw defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32

Cody Garbrandt clearly tuned in to watch his former friend turned bitter rival TJ Dillashaw return to the Octagon this evening at UFC Vegas 32.

Dillashaw (17-4 MMA), the UFC’s former bantamweight champion, was returning to action tonight against perennial division contender Cory Sandhagen. The bout marked TJ’s first since suffering a knockout loss to Henry Cejudo in January of 2019, which was followed by a two-year suspension for his use of the banned substance EPO.

Prior to his setback to ‘Triple C’ and subsequent suspension, TJ Dillashaw was coming off back-to-back knockout wins over the aforementioned Cody Garbrandt.

Those losses never sat well with ‘No Love’, as he always suspected that Dillashaw was using PED’s.

Tonight’s TJ Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen contest proved to be an absolute war. TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen proceeded to go toe-to-toe for twenty-five straight minutes in what was a thrilling back and forth affair. Dillashaw appears to injure his knee in the opening round of the contest but fought through adversity to go on to earn a split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 32 Result: TJ Dillashaw def. Cory Sandhagen by split decision

Check out how Cody Garbrandt reacted to Dillashaw defeating Sandhagen below:

“Let’s run it!”

“Big drama show.”

“Legit thought Cory did way more damage the take downs didn’t do shit with them and controlling him against the cage wasn’t a deciding factor, Cory looked cleaner and did more damage. Feel for Cory that was his fight.”

Garbrandt (12-4 MMA), a former UFC bantamweight champion in his own right, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Rob Font in his most recent Octagon appearance this past May. That setback served as Cody’s fourth in his past five fights.

What do you think of the comments made by Cody Garbrandt following the conclusion of tonight's UFC Vegas 32 main event between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen? Would you like to see a third fight between 'Killashaw' and 'No Love'?