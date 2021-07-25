Pros react after TJ Dillashaw defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32

TJ Dillashaw returned to action in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 event for a bantamweight showdown with Cory Sandhagen.

Dillashaw (17-4 MMA), the UFC’s former bantamweight champion, was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Henry Cejudo in January of 2019. Shortly after falling short in his bid to capture the promotions flyweight title, it was revealed that ‘Killashaw’ had tested positive for EPO and he was handed a two-year suspension.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (14-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 main event clash with TJ Dillashaw riding a two-fight winning streak. In his most previous effort back in February, Sandhagen scored a first round knockout victory over Frankie Edgar.

UFC Vegas 32
Image Credit: @UFC/Twitter

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 main event proved to be an absolute war. TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen proceeded to go toe-to-toe for twenty-five straight minutes in what was a thrilling back and forth affair. Dillashaw appears to injure his knee in the opening round of the contest but fought through adversity to go on to earn a split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 32 Result: TJ Dillashaw def. Cory Sandhagen via split decision

