Pros react after TJ Dillashaw defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32

TJ Dillashaw returned to action in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 event for a bantamweight showdown with Cory Sandhagen.

Dillashaw (17-4 MMA), the UFC’s former bantamweight champion, was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Henry Cejudo in January of 2019. Shortly after falling short in his bid to capture the promotions flyweight title, it was revealed that ‘Killashaw’ had tested positive for EPO and he was handed a two-year suspension.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (14-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 main event clash with TJ Dillashaw riding a two-fight winning streak. In his most previous effort back in February, Sandhagen scored a first round knockout victory over Frankie Edgar.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 main event proved to be an absolute war. TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen proceeded to go toe-to-toe for twenty-five straight minutes in what was a thrilling back and forth affair. Dillashaw appears to injure his knee in the opening round of the contest but fought through adversity to go on to earn a split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 32 Result: TJ Dillashaw def. Cory Sandhagen via split decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Dillashaw vs. Sandhagen below:

My pick is Sandhagen, TKO #UFCVegas32 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 25, 2021

4:36am. Student of the game and of this weight class. #Bantamweights #UFCVegas32 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 25, 2021

Easy to blind the casuals haha 🤷🏾‍♂️ guy never came clean. That weasel was CAUGHT! https://t.co/X9pdWN6OCu — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 25, 2021

I picked Sandhagen to win but I really don’t know. Is Dillashaw finally competing clean? Has his run since his Dodson loss really been suped up as his former teammates have said in the past? Either way both have serious skills and I’m paying attention! #UFCVegas32 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 25, 2021

Go on Sandhagen, all natural baby let’s go!! #UFCVegas32 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 25, 2021

This fight is gonna be fire 🔥 #mainevent #UFCVegas32 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) July 25, 2021

Pretty excited about this main even I like Cory a bunch and TJ is a G. Should be awesome — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) July 25, 2021

Man TJ did something unforgivable but I missed watching this dude fight. He looks great@ufc #ufc — Devin Powell (@DevinPowellMMA) July 25, 2021

It’s a little different without unlimited cardio cheats. #UFCVegas32 — Joe Lauzon (@JoeLauzon) July 25, 2021

Oh man let’s not stop this violence herb — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) July 25, 2021

That chin is gone — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 25, 2021

Unless TJ can throw those hooks in from the back I don’t think he can finish Sandhagen on the ground. #UFCVegas32 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 25, 2021

Torn ACL terrible cut , only gonna take more unneeded damage here — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) July 25, 2021

Personally I would stop this if I was TJ corner … I wouldn’t let him fight the 3rd — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) July 25, 2021

Sandhagen landing big shots , dillashaw is the toughest he’s fought. Bad cut early. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 25, 2021

TJ is a Warrior man … this is incredible — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) July 25, 2021

Protect yourself at all times. Dillashaw pressure and cage control is starting to work. Championship rounds. Let’s see what sandhagen is made of. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 25, 2021

That epo must be fire 😂 #UFCVegas32 — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) July 25, 2021

Dillashaw caught a third wind! Sheesh! #UFCVegas32 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 25, 2021

2:2 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 25, 2021

Post-fight reactions to TJ Dillashaw defeating Cory Sandhagen:

Damn Sandhagen is good! One of the nicest blokes you’ll ever meet too #UFCVegas32 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 25, 2021

What a fight !! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 25, 2021

I think Sandhagen 3:2

Because of damage — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 25, 2021

What a fight !! Wouldn’t be surprised with a draw #UFCVegas32 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 25, 2021

Wow TJ is an absolute Battle AXE 🪓 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) July 25, 2021

Thy was amazing! That fight should have had fans. That was so good! #UFCVegas32 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 25, 2021

Incredible main event. TJ with a fantastic comeback performance. — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) July 25, 2021

Yan vs TJ

2022 in Russia 🔥 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 25, 2021

