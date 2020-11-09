Coach explains how Jon Jones matches up with Israel Adesanya on the feet

Mike Winkeljohn, one of the masterminds behind Jon Jones, recently explained why Jon Jones is well prepared for a potential fight with Israel Adesanya.

Jones ruled over the UFC light heavyweight for many years until he vacated the title earlier in 2020 with plans to move up to the heavyweight division. In the final chapters of his light heavyweight title reign, he was frequently linked to a showdown with striking whiz Israel Adesanya, who now rules over the UFC middleweight division.

While Adesanya is now expected to challenge new UFC light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz for his title, he and Jones are still frequently linked to a potential fight—perhaps even at heavyweight.

Speaking on a recent episode of Submission Radio, Winkeljohn shed some light on why Jones is well prepared for a fight with Adesanya, who a masterful striker with range and height to boot.

“Striking-wise, here’s the deal, Jon’s fought some big, tall, long guys before and he’s done well,” Winkeljohn said of this potential Jones vs. Adesanya matchup (via MMA Fighting). “The first fight with Gustafsson wasn’t Jon’s great night by any means. Not all of Jon Jones was there for many reasons in that fight. But he’s already fought a lot of long guys. I’m not sure if Izzy’s fought a Jon Jones before as far as length goes. And definitely nobody has fought Jon Jones as far as skillset goes. I know everyone that comes to my gym. They’re big heavyweights, they come in, and I think they’re immediately surprised by how big Jon’s presence is in the cage when they start working out with him.

“If in Jon’s mind he says, I’m gonna beat him on the feet, that’s what he’s gonna do,” the Jones coach added. “But if Jon says, you know what, I’m gonna go home and just secure the win and show him what MMA is all about, welcome to my world, I’m sure he’ll take him down and bloody him up with elbows.”

What do you think of this breakdown from Mike Winkeljohn? How do you see a Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya fight going?