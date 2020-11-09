UFC Vegas 14: ‘RDA vs TBD’ Fight Card and Rumors

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back once again this weekend with UFC Vegas 14, but with just days remaining until fight night, the current state of the main event is unknown.

Event: UFC Vegas 14: dos Anjos vs. TBD

Date: Saturday, 14th November 2020

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4pm/7pm EST)

After the initial Rafael dos Anjos vs. Islam Makhachev fight was taken from UFC 254 to the main event of UFC Vegas 14, many fans were hoping to see a bout that could’ve had huge stakes for the 155-pound division. Unfortunately, Makhachev has now been ruled out of the fight, leaving the main event in doubt.

Without that fight there is a notable lack of star power situated at the top of this card, with many wondering whether or not the UFC will be able to locate a replacement for RDA. The man himself seems to have called his shot by indicating he wants to fight Michael Chandler, but it doesn’t appear as if the promotion is close to coming to terms on a deal for that just yet.

Listed below is the official card for this Saturday’s event as it stands.

UFC Vegas 14 Main Card – ESPN+ (7pm EST)

Lightweight – Rafael dos Anjos vs. TBD

Welterweight – Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams

Middleweight – Julian Marquez vs. Saparbek Safarov

Middleweight – Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo

UFC Vegas 14 Prelims – UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ (4pm EST)

Women’s Strawweight – Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna

Women’s Strawweight – Miranda Granger vs. Ashley Yoder

Welterweight – Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee

Bantamweight – Louis Smolka vs. Jose Quinonez

Women’s Strawweight – Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata

Bantamweight – Geraldo de Freitas vs. Tony Gravely

Heavyweight – Don’Tale Mayes vs. Roque Martinez

In terms of dos Anjos’ call-out of Chandler, the veteran was straight to the point on social media as fans speculate over whether or not the former Bellator man would be interested in this contest.

“I wish @MAKHACHEVMMA a speed recovery. Looking for a new partner to dance. Looks like @MikeChandlerMMA is ready to go. Your move!”

Chandler made it crystal clear that he wants to fight someone in the top five after being brought into the UFC, and with a potential fight against Tony Ferguson being heavily rumored, it seems as if he has some big decisions to make.