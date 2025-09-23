Darren Till reflects on UFC’s unpopular business decision during Reebok era: ‘What the f*cks going on now?’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 23, 2025
Darren Till celebrates after a knockout win over Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22

Darren Till isn’t one to slander the UFC, but he admits he didn’t agree with a business decision the promotion made a decade ago.

Prior to 2015, UFC fighters were accustomed to signing their own sponsorship deals. Oftentimes, the fighter shorts and banners would be filled with branding. In late 2014, UFC announced a deal with Reebok that marked the end of its athletes being able to wear outside branding on their gear. While the UFC introduced compliance payouts, many argued that the freedom to secure independent sponsorships was more lucrative.

Appearing on “MightyCast,” Till admitted that he wasn’t a fan of that decision, and he feels it left himself and other fighters in a rough spot (via MMAFighting).

“I don’t like to slander Dana too much, he gets a lot of heat, but obviously I have to be a truthful guy as well. I always stand on business with what I believe in as well, but even when you’re in the UFC, it’s like, ‘We’re going to take away your sponsorship now. We’re going to put Venum in there or Reebok,’” Till said. “I was like, ‘What the f*cks going on now?’ So now the fighters aren’t even making money outside of it. It was actually quite cruel, some of it. It was, it was cruel.

“That sort of stuff, 10 plus 10, and then your fight’s set in stone, f*ck all that, that does not—For me now, I couldn’t be loving life more, I’ll be honest. I’ve just made a shit-ton of money.”

The UFC and Reebok are no longer in business together. Venum is the current official apparel sponsor of the top MMA promotion.

Till is longer under the UFC contract and has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence in the world of influencer boxing. “The Gorilla” has called for boxing matches with the likes of retired legend Carl Froch. Time will tell if Till will be able to secure the matchup.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Darren Till UFC

Related

Ciryl Gane training session

Ciryl Gane wasn't bothered by Jon Jones holding up UFC heavyweight division

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 23, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili is ready to hit 100-takedown milestone against Cory Sandhagen

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2025

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili believes he will hit the 100-takedown milestone against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320.

Julianna Pena
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena gives her thoughts on Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2025

Former UFC champion Julianna Pena has given her thoughts on the upcoming Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes fight.

Charles Oliveira UFC walkout
UFC

UFC champion suggests Charles Oliveira makes move to welterweight

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2025

UFC champion Alexandre Pantoja believes Charles Oliveira should consider a move up to the welterweight division.

Reinier de Ridder victory UFC Abu Dhabi
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder expresses disappointment at losing Anthony Hernandez fight

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2025

UFC star Reinier de Ridder has expressed disappointment at Anthony Hernandez being forced out of their fight.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 204

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 204 with Jimmy Crute and Colby Thicknesse

Cole Shelton - September 23, 2025
Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka "will be a problem for Khalil [Rountree]" at UFC 320, per former Prochazka training partner Martin Buday

Dylan Bowker - September 22, 2025

Jiri Prochazka will take on Khalil Rountree in the coming weeks, and someone who has previously trained with the former has broken down that bout. Martin Buday discussed this on Bowks Talking Bouts and referenced getting in work with Jiri Prochazka around this time last September at New Park Gym.

Robert Whittaker Sean Strickland
UFC

Robert Whittaker "I'd love to fight [Sean] Strickland" at UFC Sydney

Dylan Bowker - September 22, 2025

Robert Whittaker is eyeing a return to the cage next year and looks to put himself in the position of partisan favorite against a fellow former UFC middleweight champion. The man known as Bobby Knuckles has recently referenced that he feels iced out of the UFC middleweight title scene after back-to-back losses to current champ Khamzat Chimaev and surging contender Reinier de Ridder.

Daniel Cormier commentates cageside at UFC 319, opposite Cormier at the official weigh-in for UFC 210
UFC

Daniel Cormier blames teammate for controversial 'towel incident' ahead of one of his legendary title fights

Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier shared never-before-shared details surrounding the most controversial moment of his legendary career.

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
UFC

Tom Aspinall claims he never wanted to wait for Jon Jones fight: 'My hands were completely tied by the UFC'

Cole Shelton - September 22, 2025

Tom Aspinall claims he never wanted to wait for Jon Jones.