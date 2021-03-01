Ciryl Gane believes he can be UFC heavyweight champion by end of next year

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane believes that he has all the skills necessary to become the world champion by the end of next year.

Gane improved to a perfect 8-0 in MMA when he defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 20. “Bon Gamin” is 5-0 in the UFC and the win over Rozenstruik will elevate him into the top-five. He has a complete skillset and many analysts believe that the 30-year-old Frenchman is going to be a serious problem in the heavyweight division for many years to come. There are many people who believe that Gane has all the skills to make a run for the UFC heavyweight championship, which will be on the line at March’s UFC 260 when Stipe Miocic meets Francis Ngannou.

Though UFC president Dana White was critical of Gane’s performance, the fact he was able to outclass Rozenstruik and win 50-45 was impressive, and it gave Gane more confidence going forward that he can hang with the best heavyweights in the world. Just three years into his MMA career and Gane is potentially just a fight or two away from a UFC heavyweight title shot. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Gane said that he believes in himself and thinks he has what it takes to wear gold around his waist by the end of next year.

“We’ve done well in three years. Every step, it’s a new challenge. It’s a real new challenge, it’s a real step for me. So I think I can do it. I think I can do it. Yes, I think I can do it. For me, I’m confident in my strengths and I think everything is possible when you are like that,” Gane said.

Gane has shown a complete game so far during his UFC run, with expert striking from range to go along with a deadly ground game. He looks like he has all the skills to make a serious run up the ladder, and it will be interesting to see who the UFC matches him up with next following a fight where White thought he should’ve done more to get the finish.

Do you think Ciryl Gane can win the UFC heavyweight title by the end of next year?