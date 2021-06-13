Nate Diaz is “going to be asking us for a six-round fight next time,” says Dana White following UFC 263

UFC president Dana White reacts to Nate Diaz’s performance at UFC 263, saying “he’s going to be asking us for a six-round fight next time.”

Diaz went the full five rounds with Leon Edwards at UFC 263 and dropped a unanimous decision at the end of the 25 minutes. However, while he lost the first four rounds of the fight, Diaz came on strong in the fifth round and nearly knocked Edwards out in the final minute of the fight. Diaz has always been known for his legendary cardio, which is one of the reasons why he wanted this fight to be scheduled for five rounds, and the UFC obliged and booked this fight against Edwards for 25 minutes, which nearly changed the result.

As it stands, Diaz lost a decision, but his stock remains high after nearly coming back and winning. Following UFC 263, White joked that Diaz will be asking him for a six-round fight for his next performance after nearly coming back and beat Edwards in the fifth round.

Dana White says Nate Diaz "he's a fan favorite, people love him, win lose or draw" "He's going to be asking us for a six round fight next time" #UFC263 https://t.co/tjB1y4Yaao — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 13, 2021

Diaz has always had some of the best cardio in the game, and that X-factor was nearly the reason why he won this fight against Edwards as a massive underdog. Although Diaz was picked apart for the first four rounds of the fight, he showed once again that his gas tank is still among the best in the game, even at age 36, as he came on strong late and nearly got the knockout. On paper, it’s a loss, but Diaz remains as popular as ever following this fight.

What do you think is next for Nate Diaz after losing a decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 263?