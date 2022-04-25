Rafael dos Anjos responds after Dan Hooker suggests he would “smash” his face in: “Gotta be kidding me”

Rafael dos Anjos has laughed off the idea of facing Dan Hooker after “Hangman” responded to his open challenge.

The career resurgence of Rafael dos Anjos has been a joy to behold for many hardcore MMA fans who have long since loved the tenacity and grit of the Brazilian. The former lightweight champion is open to any and all foes which makes him one of the last ‘old school’ fighters in that regard.

In recent times he’s been on a nice run with back-to-back wins over Paul Felder and Renato Moicano giving him hope that he can make another run at 155 pounds. Alas, with him currently not having an opponent booked, the veteran has had to take matters into his own hands by issuing a challenge over social media.

When Dan Hooker responded, the 37-year-old wasn’t particularly impressed.

I’m coming of 2 win and you 2 losses, gotta be kidding me 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 24, 2022

While it may be a bit more complicated than this, dos Anjos does have a good point.

The fall of Dan Hooker has been an upsetting scene for many in the last few years after he picked up four defeats in his last five outings. He’s lost to elite competition in the form of Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Islam Makhachev and Arnold Allen, but the fact that three of those ended via stoppage doesn’t bode well for his future.

Still, the prospect of seeing two warriors like this battle it out is quite fun.

Who would be the favourite in a clash between Rafael dos Anjos and Dan Hooker at lightweight?