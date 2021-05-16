Dana White reacts after Tony Ferguson suffers his third consecutive loss at UFC 262

Dana White was on hand to witness Tony Ferguson suffer his third consecutive loss in tonight’s UFC 262 co-main event against Beneil Dariush.

Ferguson (25-6 MMA), a former UFC interim lightweight champion, had suffered losses to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira in his most previous efforts. Despite his recent rough stretch, ‘El Cucuy’ was confident that he would be able to get back to his winning ways this evening in Houston.

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush (21-4-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 262 co-main event on six-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Carlos Diego Ferreira. The Kings MMA product was hoping to put on another impressive showing for Dana White and UFC officials this evening.

Tonight’s UFC 262 co-main event proved to be a lopsided affair. Dariush was able to get the better of Ferguson right from the opening horn and proceeded to have his way with ‘El Cucuy’ for the better parts of three rounds. After fifteen minutes of action, Beneil Dariush was awarded a much deserved unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson by the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 262 Result: Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC President Dana White was asked to share his thoughts on ‘El Cucuy’ during the promotions post-fight press conference.

“Time gets us all man. It’s definitely got to Tony.” White said of the 37-year-old lightweight in Ferguson.

Prior to his recent three-fight losing skid, Tony Ferguson had put together a sensational twelve-fight winning streak. During that impressive stretch, ‘El Cucuy’ had notched stoppage wins over Gleison Tibau, Abel Trujilo, Lando Vannata, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

Who would you like to see Dana White and company match Tony Ferguson up against next following his lopsided unanimous decision loss to Beneil Dariush at tonight’s UFC 262 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!