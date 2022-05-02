Henry Cejudo offers to train Jake Paul for MMA at Fight Ready: I will take care of him”

Henry Cejudo is offering up his services to train Jake Paul for MMA.

‘Triple C’, 35, is a former professional mixed martial artist and freestyle wrestler. Cejudo is the former Ultimate Fighting Championship Flyweight Champion and Bantamweight Champion.

Jake Paul is currently trying to select who his next opponent in the boxing ring will be. It was just announced or leaked that he already has the date set – August 13, 2022, but his opponent is yet TBD.

But apparently Cejudo feels Jake Paul has a better chance of being a world champion if he switches sides, and goes from boxing to mixed martial arts.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ Cejudo posted:

“@jakepaul I’d love for you to come out to Phoenix and train with me at Fight Ready. If you’d rather tell me to F off, it’s all good. The offers on the table.”

Included with the tweet was a video of Cejudo speaking on ‘The Triple C & Schmo Show’ where he to say about Jake Paul:

“With the IQ that I have for MMA…if Jake Paul ever wants to come out to Fight Ready, to come out and train with me, I would take care of him dude. I think he has a better chance in mixed martial arts to become a world champion that he does in boxing.”

Henry Cejudo continued:

“Jake Paul if you wanna come up and train with Triple C I would be more than willing to help you and show you the skills of the trade. Now if Jake Paul tells me to F off then it’s all good. This is just coming from my heart man.”

Do you agree with Henry that Jake Paul has a better change of being a world champion if he moves over to mixed martial arts? I’m sure Jake Paul will have some words of wisdom for Cejudo’s offer to train the fighter.