Chael Sonnen shares the “strong leading candidate” for Jake Paul’s mixed martial arts debut

Chael Sonnen is sharing the ‘strong leading candidate’ for Jake Paul’s mixed martial arts debut.

Jake Paul has apparently announced his move to MMA, and Chael Sonnen is weighing in on exactly who he should fight.

- Advertisement -

Paul has a successful boxing career, 5-0, knocking out every man he has ever faced, including two former UFC fighters.

The 25 year old Paul recently made the following announcement in an episode of his podcast, ‘BS w/ Jake Paul’:

- Advertisement -

“I’m working with a big organization right now, a whole thing in MMA. It also has to do with me fighting, and we’re gonna have an announcement soon.”

It is said that big organization is MMA gym American Kickboxing Academy where Paul will train.

Sonnen, speaking in a recent YouTube video, spoke about who he thinks Jake Paul should align himself with in the cage, saying (h/t Sportskeeda):

“(Paul) does his boxing in Showtime. Showtime hosts Bellator. It’s the same people. The same people Jake is working with, for marketing, for PR, for production with boxing, are the same folks at Showtime that also represent Bellator.”

- Advertisement -

“Not to mention, the perfect opponent right now, for Jake, is Dillon Danis who is under contract with Bellator, so that would be a strong leading candidate.”

Dillon Danis, 29, currently competes in Bellator and has a 2-0 record in the cage.

Jake Paul, for now, is looking towards his boxing match-up with Anderson Silva. The former UFC middleweight champion will face Paul in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view event at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday October 29th.

Do you agree with Sonnen and would you like to see an MMA fight between Jake Paul and Dillon Davis? Will you be watching Paul vs Silva later this month?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -