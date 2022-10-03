Photo l Dana White is absolutely shredded following recent mortality scare

Dana White is absolutely shredded following his recent mortality scare.

UFC President, Dana White, 53, took to Instagram flaunting a photo of himself with 6-pack abs.

- Advertisement -

White is promoting 10X Health Systems founded by Gary Brecka. Brecka is said to be able to predict your death based on your blood and DNA samples. Apparently Brecka predicted that Dana White would be dead in approximately 10 years.

On Gary Brecka’s ‘Linkedin’ page he posted the following:

- Advertisement -

“I’m a professional human biologist, an entrepreneur, and Founder of Streamline Medical Group based in Naples, Fl. My goal is to support people so they can become their best, healthiest and living the most fulfilled lives.”

Apparently White took notice of Brecka’s prediction and seriously went about changing his life for the better in just 10 weeks.

Dana White making 53 look easy 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VIB9WA16rU — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 3, 2022

White took to Instagram, posting the following video message:

- Advertisement -

“They know when you’re gonna die and they’re right within a month. He said, ‘you do exactly what I tell you to do for 10 weeks and I’ll change your life.’ You have to understand, I don’t fall for all this hippie bullshit, I don’t do any of this shit. I’m like average Joe, real guy. This guy has changed my life in 10 weeks.”

Continuing White said:

“My legs were so fucked up I couldn’t put my socks on in the morning. I was like a tenth of a point away from being diabetic. I don’t snore anymore. I sleep like seven, eight hours a night now. (I lost) 30 pounds, I feel like I’m 35 years old again. I invested in him for 10 weeks and this guy changed my life.”

Apparently social media has not been kind to Dana’s post, with many calling b*llsh*t and claiming it’s just propaganda.

Others, like ‘ESPN‘ broadcaster Laura Sanko have voiced very positive comments:

“That’s amazing, well done.”

What do you think of Dana White’s new physique?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -