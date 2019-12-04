Chael Sonnen shares hilarious take on Tony Ferguson’s interview with Ariel Helwani

Chael Sonnen has taken a look on the brighter side of Tony Ferguson’s entertaining interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

Ferguson came out swinging during the interview with Helwani in one of his first public chats since it was confirmed that he’d be facing Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 18 for the UFC Lightweight Championship. This is the fifth time that this fight has been booked, but for multiple reasons, it has never quite come to fruition.

Many figures from within the world of mixed martial arts commented on the interview and the nature of Ferguson’s remarks, with Chael Sonnen having a particularly amusing view.

2 min into Tony interview – “This guy is on drugs.”



22 min into Tony interview – “This guy might have a perfect IQ” — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 4, 2019

It’s true that it’s often difficult to tell what Tony Ferguson is thinking. He’s just such an unpredictable and wacky individual. We all love to sit and listen to him talk, of course, mainly because we know it’s the calm before the inevitable storm that comes with him competing in the cage.

Ferguson is on a simply outstanding run that has led him to this moment, as he gears up for the biggest fight of his career against Khabib in a few months time. It’s the fight we’ve all been waiting so long to see, and while some may believe it’s cursed, the hope is that they’ll finally make the walk to the Octagon.

Tony Ferguson may be in his mid-30s now, but it’s been well documented that this could be the catalyst behind him becoming an even bigger superstar within the realms of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There’s no guarantee that he’s going to get the win over a monster like Nurmagomedov, but if Ferguson is right in that he feels he’s getting into the head of the champion, we could be in for an incredibly interesting build-up.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/4/2019.