Michael Bisping believes Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson will do ‘huge numbers’

Michael Bisping sees Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson pulling in big pay-per-view numbers for the UFC.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to put his UFC lightweight title on the line against Ferguson on April 18 in Brooklyn, NY. Fight fans are crossing their fingers as this matchup has been booked several times in the past but to no avail. Injuries and illnesses on both sides have prevented the bout from happening.

On the latest edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said that Ferguson has been the clear choice for a UFC lightweight title shot for quite some time.

“That’s a huge booking,” Bisping said of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson. “Finally, Khabib vs. Ferguson. Well, I say finally, it’s not is it? I mean they booked it four times in the past. That’s crazy. But everybody wants to see this fight and we’ve talked about this ad nauseam, everybody knows if anyone deserves a title fight it’s Tony Ferguson. He just beat Cerrone, he’s on a 12-fight win streak, he’s beating people in style. Anthony Pettis, the list goes on. He deserves his title fight and he’s getting his title fight.”

With the number of times that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson has failed to come to fruition, Bisping feels that it’ll lead to solid numbers.

“Because this fight was booked four times in the past, the anticipation for it is so huge,” Bisping continued. “So I feel like this will do huge numbers. I think it will be a big, big pay-per-view. And the timing actually, if McGregor was to beat Cerrone, I think the timing would work out for Conor to fight the winner but he has gotta get past Cerrone.”

Nurmagomedov is coming off a successful title defense against Dustin Poirier back in September. As for Ferguson, he emerged victorious over Donald Cerrone back in June. Nurmagomedov is a perfect 28-0 in his pro MMA career, while Ferguson is riding a 12-fight winning streak.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/4/2019.