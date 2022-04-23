Chael Sonnen says Jon Jones “isn’t smart enough” to understand his constant criticism

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has claimed Jon Jones isn’t smart enough to understand some of his criticisms.

While their one and only meeting inside the Octagon came way back in April 2013, the feud between Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen seems to be standing the test of time quite well. They’d always been fairly respectful towards one another but in recent years that relationship has soured, largely due to Sonnen calling out some of the indiscretions Jones has had.

With “The Bad Guy” running into a few problems of his own this year, “Bones” has been sure to return the favour on social media.

Now, in his latest YouTube video, Sonnen has explained why he feels like Jones doesn’t quite get some of his thoughts on the light heavyweight GOAT’s career.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“You gotta understand, Jon’s no different than any other athlete. You’ve got your supporters and you’ve got your haters,” said Sonnen. “Now, a guy that’s on an undercard doesn’t have either. He evokes absolutely no emotion from the crowd. They don’t care if he wins, they don’t care if he loses, they don’t care if he fights tonight. When you’re a main eventer like Jon, you evoke a very strong emotion. Some of it is of tremendous support and some of it is tremendous, ‘I really want see you get beat.’

“Either way, Jon isn’t smart enough to understand. I might be leading the charge against Jon Jones, I might, I might be the leader of that band, but that band has a lot of members, and we’re all doing the same thing. Jon can’t seem to figure it out.”

Quotes via MMA News

Who do you side with in the feud between Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones?