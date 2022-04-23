Belal Muhammad trolls Conor McGregor with Khabib Nurmagomedov photoshop

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad took a shot at Conor McGregor this week by using his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The world of mixed martial arts continues to wait for more news regarding the return of Conor McGregor to the UFC. It’s not yet known when he’ll be back in the Octagon but based on everything the Irishman is saying, it’s likely to take place before the end of the year.

McGregor recently teased his comeback by posting a shot of him watching fights, and unsurprisingly, a lot of folks have taken the opportunity to make a meme out of it – including Belal Muhammad.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Belal clearly feels like he has the ability to submit McGregor, as Khabib did back at UFC 229.

Unfortunately for the in-form Muhammad, it doesn’t seem as if this is the direction “The Notorious” is going to go in for his return. If anything, he’s more likely to skip the queue entirely at 170 pounds and go straight into a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman.

Muhammad is coming off the back of an impressive rematch win over Vicente Luque that has vaulted him into a really strong position in the division, to the point where a showdown with Colby Covington could easily be his next bout.

Do you think there’s a chance we could see Belal Muhammad vs Conor McGregor one day?