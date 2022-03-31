Chael Sonnen says Jake Paul badly needs Nate Diaz fight next: “His last fight didn’t meet expectations on PPV”

Chael Sonnen seems to believe that Jake Paul needs Nate Diaz more than the other way around.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has spent the last year or so calling out various UFC fighters. While he’s scored victories inside the ring over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Paul has set his sights on bigger names.

Names such as Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz have all been targets of the 25-year-old. While the first two have not seemed entirely keen on a fight with Paul, the latter has seemed open to it.

Recently, Diaz requested his release from the UFC. The release request was seen by many as a way to get to a showdown with Paul quicker. While Diaz may want a fight with ‘The Problem Child’, Chael Sonnen believes that the YouTuber needs the bout worse.

The former UFC title challenger discussed the proposed boxing match on his YouTube channel. Sonnen opined that Paul needs the bout against Diaz much worse than the other way around. He bases that on the fact that the YouTuber’s last bout against Tyron Woodley did poorly on pay-per-view.

“Jake told us his last fight didn’t meet expectations, that’s fine. I put on live events all the time, you have to be used to that. You will do everything the same, you’ll sell out, 5,000 people. You will take that same recipe to a different date, for reasons you don’t understand, there will be 500 people… What do you do? Well, I can tell you what did happen, they didn’t use him again.”

Chael Sonnen continued, “Jake Paul came out and said that he was putting his boxing career on hold. I think it had to do with like promoting or helping train a female teammate of his. He was smart enough to get in front of it. Was that the reality? Did he not want to fight? Or did he know that a fight wasn’t coming? I can only tell you that as I surmise with the evidence I have in front of me, Jake Paul can really use Nate Diaz right now. Having one bad night isn’t enough to go into an absolute panic. But having one bad night is a problem.”

What do you think about Chael Sonnen’s comments?