Deiveson Figueiredo announces hand injury, targeting return in late 2022: “I can’t even hit pads”

By
Josh Evanoff
-
Deiveson Figueiredo, Henry Cejudo
Image via @ufc on Instagram (photographer not listed)

Deiveson Figueiredo has announced a hand injury will likely keep him out of action until the end of the year.

The Brazilian was last in action at UFC 270 in January, capturing UFC flyweight gold against Brandon Moreno. Following the trilogy bout, there was immediate talk of a quadrilogy matchup between the two. Dana White quickly gave his blessing and it seems that a fourth fight between Moreno and Figueiredo was on the books.

However, the champion has recently called for a different matchup. Following Kai-Kara France’s victory at UFC Columbus, Figueiredo called to face him. Citing allegedly racist comments made by Moreno’s team, he instead changed his target to the Kiwi.

If he does indeed fight France next, it won’t be anytime soon. In an interview on Trocação Franca, Figueiredo announced that he’s suffering from a hand injury, and won’t be back until October or November of this year. He also once again confirmed that he has no intentions of fighting Moreno again.

Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC 256
Image via @ufc on Instagram (photographer not listed)

“This fight against Brandon Moreno doesn’t interest me. He was racist with me, his followers constantly coming to my social media calling me monkey, Brandon Moreno’s coach posted a picture of me. This fight simply doesn’t interest me because of that. This guy doesn’t deserve a title fight for his racist attitude. The fight to make is me against Kai Kara-France. … I want his head now.” (h/t MMAFighting)

“[The finger injury] is not an injury that gets better overnight. I had an MRI and asked to forward it to the UFC. I have another injury [on the left hand] that I can’t hit pads, and that’s been bothering me. I’m only able to train grappling in the gym, no punches.”

What do you think about Deiveson Figueiredo’s comments? Would you rather see him fight Brandon Moreno or Kai-Kara France?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

