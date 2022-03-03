Nate Diaz responds to Logan Paul’s suggestion that he fight his brother Jake: “How about I beat ur ass instead”

Nate Diaz has dared Logan Paul to step in the ring with him after Logan suggested Diaz should take on his brother Jake.

While Logan Paul is best known for his success on YouTube, his appearances on WWE television and a few notable controversies, he’s also spent some time in the boxing ring. In many ways he was one of the catalysts behind the rise of this sub-genre as a result of his two-fight series with KSI, with both contests gaining big mainstream attention.

He also took part in an exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather which, in itself, speaks volumes about the level he’s been able to reach in terms of his superstardom.

In a recent interview, he told Ariel Helwani that he wants to see his brother Jake Paul take on Nate Diaz and then potentially Conor McGregor. Diaz, meanwhile, has different ideas.

Logan how about I beat ur ass instead

In reality, Nate Diaz’s focus for the remainder of this year – or at the very least the next few months – will be on getting the final fight of his UFC deal out of the way. The overwhelming expectation is that it’ll be against Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor but after that, he’s going to be free to do whatever he pleases.

A showdown with either of the Paul brothers is still going to be there once his contract comes to an end, which just goes to prove how crazy the times we’re living in are within the combat sports bubble.

