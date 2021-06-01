Albert Tumenov comes to bat for GSP against Colby Covington: “Have you forgotten how I beat you in American Top Team sparring?”

Former UFC fighter Albert Tumenov has defended Georges St-Pierre after Colby Covington claimed the legend would be an “easy” fight for him.

Tumenov was with the UFC between 2014 and 2016, accumulating a 5-3 record in that time. He was released after two consecutive submission losses to Gunnar Nelson and Leon Edwards, but since then, he’s gone on a five-fight win streak and won the ACA Welterweight Championship.

Many believe he’ll be back in the UFC one day but for now, he’s happy to pick and choose his moments to strike on social media – such as in the following response to Colby Covington.

“@ColbyCovMMA leave the legend alone. Have you forgotten how I beat you in @AmericanTopTeam sparring? I put you on the ground, so take it easy Winking face @ufc @AliAbdelaziz00 @seanshelby @danawhite”

American Top Team has been a place full of many conflicts for Covington over the years and that’s been especially true in the last twelve months or so. He hasn’t been shy about raising his trash talking game and with that comes a real sense of “blowing up bridges”.

He’s done it with Dustin Poirier, he’s done it with Jorge Masvidal, and it seems as if he’s ready to do so with just about anyone that isn’t named Colby Covington.

ATT is a professional team and they won’t want to have this kind of bickering on their record, but every time a fighter bites back at Colby, “Chaos” immediately gains the upper hand – in a similar manner to Jake Paul over in the boxing world.

Do you believe Albert Tumenov and his claims? Just how far do you think Colby Covington can take his star power and rise to prominence in the welterweight division? Let us know your thoughts on the state of American Top Team in the comments, BJPENN Nation!