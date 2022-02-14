Chael Sonnen shares suggestion for Robert Whittaker following UFC 271: “I’ve never seen anything in this sport get you a fresh coat of paint faster”

Chael Sonnen has a suggestion for Robert Whittaker following his recent loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 271.

It was to be the second defeat for Whittaker against ‘The Last Stylebender’, the first one coming back in October 2019 at UFC 243 where he lost by knockout in the second round.

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 Whittaker went the full five rounds but lost once again, this time by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

In speaking on his YouTube podcast, ‘Bad Guy Inc’, Sonnen had this to say about ‘The Reaper’:

“If Whittaker can’t return, what does Whittaker do.

Whittaker just fought for a world championship in a sold out main event on pay-per-view. His next fight will not be that.

He’s a fighter, he wants to get back up, he wants to get back on top. Whittaker surprised himself at how well he performed.

The other side of that is if these guys were to go to a rematch, Adesanya now knows that OK you’ve got better in these areas. Adesanya is a smart guy too. Either way to get back to that point, either way, you’ve got to do something different.”

Chael Sonnen continued:

“Every time I see a former champion and or a #1 contender that can no longer get back to that opportunity, I have the same suggestion. The change of weight classes.

I’ve never seen anything in the sport get you a fresh coat of paint faster.

If Whittaker was to drop to 170 lbs or to bounce up to 205 lbs. My prediction, he does neither.

My suggestion is that he gives a good look at a new division.”

