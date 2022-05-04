Daniel Cormier goes to bat for Tony Ferguson ahead of UFC 274: “He ain’t losing to bums”

Daniel Cormier is going to bat for Tony Ferguson ahead of UFC 274.

Yes, UFC 274 will take place this coming Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

On the card will be Tony Ferguson (26-6 MMA) vs Michael Chandler (22-7 MMA) in the lightweight bout.

Ferguson, ‘El Cucuy’ is coming into the match with 3 losses in a row, the last being to Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 in May of 2021.

Chandler, ‘Iron’, is coming into the match with 2 losses in a row, the last being to Justin Gaethje in November of 2021 at UFC 268.

In the lead-up to the upcoming fight, Daniel Cormier, current UFC commentator and former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, shared his thoughts on ‘UFC Preview‘ speaking about their upcoming match:

“I mean Tony needs to remount and if you squint hard enough at times you can still see the Tony Ferguson from back in the day.

And Michael Chandler sure he has had fun fights, but now it’s time for MC to win a title, or not even win a title, it’s time for MC to win a fight. Because outside of beating Dan Hooker in his UFC debut, Mike has had fun fights, but he has not been successful.”

Continuing Cormier said this about Michael Chandler:

“He says he’s got to fight smarter this weekend, well only time will tell. It’s hard to be smart when Tony Ferguson is out in front of you. Dancing, doing break dancing….dudes fun – he enjoys the fight. Can he still compete at the highest level – we’ll find out. Some people are calling this a tuneup fight for MC – can you believe that?”

Sharing his thoughts on Tony Ferguson, Daniel Cormier continued:

“Can you believe that the thought is out there that Michael Chandler is in a tune up fight against Tony Ferguson because of how Tony has looked recently. Dudes lost 3 in a row, make no mistake about it – but he’s lost to Justin Gaethje, champion Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

He ain’t losing to bums, he’s still fighting at the absolute top of the division.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s comments regarding Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler? Who will you be betting on to win this weekend?