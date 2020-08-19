Carlos Condit booked for comeback fight against former TUF winner

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit will make his return to the Octagon against former TUF winner Court McGee.

News of the fight was confirmed by MMAjunkie.com after Condit revealed on a recent podcast the matchup against McGee was in the works. The fight will take place on the UFC’s October 3 card. That is a Fight Night event that is set to be headlined by former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm against Irene Aldana. The location of the event has not yet been revealed, but it could take place on Fight Island.

Condit (30-13) is one of the most exciting fighters to ever compete in the UFC welterweight divisions. He is the former interim champion and holds notable wins over Nick Diaz, Rory MacDonald, Thiago Alves, Martin Kampmann, and Jake Ellenberger. However, Condit has really struggled to find his stride in recent years. At age 36, Condit enters this fight against McGee riding a five-fight losing skid. He has been finished in three of his last fights by submission. The last time we saw Condit compete was in December 2018.

McGee (19-9) was the winner of TUF season 11 and he has gone on to have a decent career overall in the UFC. McGee holds notable wins in the Octagon over Robert Whittaker, Josh Neer, and Alex Garcia. However, at age 35 he is not the fighter he once was. McGee has lost four of his last five fights overall, including back-to-back defeats to Dhiego Lima and Sean Brady.

Both Condit and McGee have really struggled to get wins over the last few years, but someone’s losing skid will be snapped in this fight. Condit on paper should have an edge in the striking, but McGee is very tough and Condit will have a hard time finishing him. Overall, though, this looks like a winnable matchup for Condit.

Who do you think wins, Carlos Condit or Court McGee?