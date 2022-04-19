Brendan Schaub gives thoughts on Conor McGregor vs. Alexander Volkanovski lightweight showdown: “It’s a no-brainer”

Brendan Schaub seems to think that a proposed lightweight bout between Conor McGregor and Alexander Volkanovski makes sense.

‘The Great’ is fresh off a victory over Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 earlier this month. Following the bout, the UFC featherweight champion opined that a move upwards might make sense. With not many matchups left at 145-pounds, he’s begun discussing a move to lightweight.

One name that was quickly discussed for Alexander Volkanovski to fight was Conor McGregor. As of now, the Australian holds victories over every UFC featherweight champion ever, except for ‘The Notorious’. It’s because of that missing name, that he would like to fight the Irish star.

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has now given his take on the two stars fighting on The Schaub Show. He noted that while the fight could never happen at featherweight due to McGregor’s weight, it makes sense to fight at lightweight.

“He went through some of the guys, I think [Volkanovski] said what makes the most sense for him is Conor at ’55 because he beat all the legends at ’45. He wants to be the king of ’45. And I was like, ‘Conor never working ’45.’ He was like, ‘No. So I’ll meet him at lightweight if he’ll do it.’ So he’ll meet him at ’55 which is a great f*cking fight. For Conor, that’s a no-brainer, fighting the champ at ’45 at ’55. You know, Conor’s a problem at ’55. I know he hasn’t got a ton of wins there but he’s still a f*cking monster.”

Brendan Schaub continued, “Remember when he was a double-champ at ’45 and ’55, when he beat Eddie Alvarez? I think 55 is by far the best weight class for Conor McGregor… Conor at ’55 is a beast, ’70 is a little dicey, he’s big right now but I think ’55 would be a good home for him. So, him versus Volkanovski would be an insane fight.”

