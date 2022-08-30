Sean Strickland forced to undergo surgery: “Lesson learned don’t hit people in the mouth”

Sean Strickland is being forced to undergo surgery.

Strickland, 31, is coming off a recent loss to Alex Pereira on July 2nd at UFC 276. Pereira (6-1 MMA) defeated Strickland (25-4 MMA) via a first-round knockout.

Prior to the loss, ‘Tarzan’ had been on a 6 fight winning streak.

Apparently following a training day, Sean Strickland developed an infection in his finger, from punching his sparing partner in the mouth.

advertisement - continue reading below

Taking to Instagram, Strickland commented:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Strickland (@strickland_mma_)

“Lesson learned don’t hit people in the mouth… Bout to head in to surgery.. Minor surgery, but I’m getting cut open…..

And you know if they f*ck up break my phone and laptop.. thanks..”

advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing, posting a video, Sean Strickland explained why he requires minor surgery saying:

“I don’t know what the fuck happened. Camp was going really fucking good. I had a hard spar on Thursday, I woke up on Friday and was like, ‘Hey, you know what? My finger is a little sore.’ Then throughout the day, I was like ‘my finger is fucked’. So I went to the hospital and it turns out I have a really bad infection from a tooth. And yeah, they’re going to cut me open and drain it out. I should’ve went to college you guys, I don’t fucking know. I’m gonna be out for like three weeks though, so that’s fucking life, right?”

With a three week hiatus, Strickland will have some catching up to do to prepare for his next bout which takes place on Saturday, October 15th at the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas 62 main event will feature fellow middleweight contender Jared Cannonier (15-6 MMA) vs Sean Strickland in a five-round showdown.

advertisement - continue reading below

Will you be watching on October 15th? Do you think Strickland can get back in the win column?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!