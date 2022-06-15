Brendan Schaub believes the UFC light heavyweight title will be passed around like a doobie at a Snoop Dogg concert going forward: “You’re not getting another Jon Jones”

Brendan Schaub does not believe there will be another champion as dominant as Jon Jones in his lifetime at light heavyweight in the UFC.

Throughout the course of his run at 205 pounds, Jon Jones was able to accomplish some pretty incredible things. In addition to being a two-time champion, he also successfully defended the title 11 times and has never lost a title fight in his career.

Nowadays there’s a new king as Jiri Prochazka holds the gold following his remarkable submission win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 275.

While Prochazka is extremely talented, some don’t think he’s destined to be champion for a long time – and that includes Brendan Schaub.

“I think [the UFC light heavyweight belt] gets circulated just non-stop. I think that thing gets passed around like a doobie at a Snoop Dogg concert; just here you go, here you go, here you go, here you go. I think you’re going to get multiple world champions in the next two years and when I look at the division, you know, unless there’s some freak that comes along soon that we haven’t heard of, you’re not getting another Jon Jones in this lifetime; a guy who’s just absolutely dominant.”

Jon Jones seems to be focusing his attention on a long-awaited shift up to heavyweight so that’s not something Jiri Prochazka needs to be concerned about, but it’s definitely worth remembering that this is the third title change since ‘Bones’ left the division and vacated the strap.

Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira are hungry to reclaim what they believe to be theirs, and it’ll be interesting to see how Prochazka reacts to the pressure.

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub? Will we see another UFC light heavyweight champion as dominant as Jon Jones in our lifetime and will it be Jiri Prochazka?