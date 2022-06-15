Sean O’Malley explains why he thinks Dominick Cruz beats Marlon Vera

Sean O’Malley believes Dominick Cruz will defeat Marlon Vera in August.

Cruz and Vera are set to headline a Fight Night card on August 13 in San Diego in a crucial fight for the bantamweight division. The winner could very well get a title shot and for O’Malley, who fought Vera, he believes Cruz is just too skilled for ‘Chito.’

“When Jose (Aldo) fought Chito, I said, I think Jose wins that fight. When Chito fought Frankie (Edgar), I said, I think Chito wins that fight. Chito fought Rob (Font), I think I said, Chito wins that fight. Chito vs. Dom (Cruz), I think Dom wins,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “I just think Dom’s gonna be a little bit too fast, just a little bit better than Chito. But, with that being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Chito won, but I do think Dom’s gonna take that.”

Of course, O’Malley and Vera fought in the co-main event of UFC 252 and it was ‘Chito’ who won by first-round TKO. In the fight, Vera used a lot of leg kicks which eventually damaged O’Malley’s leg and the fight was called off. Since then, the two have taken shots at one another and the possibility of a rematch seems likely given the way their careers are going.

Sean O’Malley is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 276 on July 2 against Pedro Munhoz. Should ‘Suga’ win, he will enter the top-10 of the rankings and could very well get an opponent in the top-five next.

As for Vera, as mentioned, he’s set to face Cruz next. ‘Chito’ has gone 3-1 since his win over O’Malley, scoring victories over Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar, and Rob Font with the one loss coming to Jose Aldo.

