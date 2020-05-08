Breaking | Alonzo Menifield returns against Devin Clark on June 6

Alonzo Menifield will return to the Octagon for the first time in nearly a year to battle Devin Clark.

Multiple sources confirmed to BJPENN.com that Menifield will take on Devin Clark on June 6 at a location to be announced. The contracts have already been issued and signed, the sources confirmed.

Alonzo Menifield has not fought since he knocked out Paul Craig in the first round at UFC Minneapolis last June. Since then, the undefeated prospect has been dealing with injuries. He had to pull out of a fight against Trevor Smith at UFC Washington D.C. last December.

In his career, the Fortis MMA product is 2-0 in the UFC with knockout wins over Craig and Vinicius Moreira. The 32-year-old is currently 8-0 as a pro. He earned his way into the UFC by knocking out Dashawn Boatwright on the Contender Series in just eight seconds.

Devin Clark, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Dequan Townsend at UFC Rio Rancho. Before that, he suffered a second-round submission loss to Menifield’s teammate in Ryan Spann.

Clark has been in the UFC since 2016 where he has gone 5-4 with notable wins over Darko Stosic, Mike Rodriguez, and Jake Collier. The JacksonWink MMA stable is 11-4 in his career.

Menifield and Clark were supposed to fight at UFC Oklahoma City on May 2 but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The promotion quickly sought to rebook the fight and both sides agreed to make it happen on June 6.

The winner of Menifield and Clark seems likely to either break the top-15 of the light heavyweight division or earned a ranked opponent in their next fight.

Currently, June 6 does not have a location or a name. But, it could be UFC 250, if the promotion follows its schedule. On the card will be a featherweight title fight as Amanda Nunes looks to defend her title against Felicia Spencer.

Who do you think will win the fight between Alonzo Menifield and Devin Clark on June 6?

